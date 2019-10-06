Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex Allen Wade. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rex Allen Wade, 64, of Amarillo passed away surrounded by family on Friday, October 4, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Monday, October 7, 2019 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Military Honors are by Volleys for Veterans.



Rex was born on October 20, 1954 in Amarillo to Kenneth and Shirley Wade. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Rex married the love of his life, Louise Simpson on October 8, 1981 in Amarillo and they were members of Trinity Fellowship Church. Rex worked for Paramount Welding Supply as a welder for over eighteen years. His faith and love of Jesus was very strong. Rex was a loyal and HUGE fan of the Dallas Cowboys regardless of wins and losses. He loved going to the mountains, but his love for his family and playing with his grandchildren was unequaled and he will be greatly missed.



He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Kelly and Jim Wade and a sister, Debbie Crooks.



He is survived by his wife Louise; a son, Mathew Wade and wife Lisa; two daughters, Shell Stewart and Erin Wingrove and husband Ken; eight grandchildren, Lily, Joie, Landon, Grant, Hunter, Lauren, Hope and Izzy and numerous other family members.





