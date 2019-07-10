Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex Beardain. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rex Beardain entered heaven and rejoined his love Kathryn Sunday June 30, 2019.



Rex Donald Beardain was born to Roy Davis Beardain and Sarah Francis Mullins October 15, 1936 in Clovis, New Mexico. He married Kathryn Ann Curd December 29, 1953 in a small family wedding in Plainview Texas. Life together started in Clovis but in a short time they moved to the Beardain family farm in the Rhea Community 15 miles north of Bovina, Texas. The family was an active part of the Bovina Church of Christ where Rex matured as a Christian father and taught Bible classes and served as a deacon. Rex and Kathryn were very young as parents and dedicated their lives to the love and care of their children. In the late 70's Rex and Kathryn returned to Clovis working for the Clovis public schools. For his last 6 years he lived in Denison near Weldon and Kathy and continued to share his life with them



Survivors include, four children: Weldon Beardain and wife Kathy of Denison, Tx, Rex Beardain Jr. and wife Susan of Lubbock, Tx, Sharon Kay Osborne and husband Chris of Oklahoma City, Ok and Teresa Turnbow and husband Michael of McKinney, Tx He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.



The family request that instead of flowers memorial gifts be sent to High Plains Children's Home 11461 S. Western Street Amarillo, Tx 79118 or Eastern New Mexico Children's Home 1356 NM236 Portales, NM 88130.

Rex Beardain entered heaven and rejoined his love Kathryn Sunday June 30, 2019.Rex Donald Beardain was born to Roy Davis Beardain and Sarah Francis Mullins October 15, 1936 in Clovis, New Mexico. He married Kathryn Ann Curd December 29, 1953 in a small family wedding in Plainview Texas. Life together started in Clovis but in a short time they moved to the Beardain family farm in the Rhea Community 15 miles north of Bovina, Texas. The family was an active part of the Bovina Church of Christ where Rex matured as a Christian father and taught Bible classes and served as a deacon. Rex and Kathryn were very young as parents and dedicated their lives to the love and care of their children. In the late 70's Rex and Kathryn returned to Clovis working for the Clovis public schools. For his last 6 years he lived in Denison near Weldon and Kathy and continued to share his life with themSurvivors include, four children: Weldon Beardain and wife Kathy of Denison, Tx, Rex Beardain Jr. and wife Susan of Lubbock, Tx, Sharon Kay Osborne and husband Chris of Oklahoma City, Ok and Teresa Turnbow and husband Michael of McKinney, Tx He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.The family request that instead of flowers memorial gifts be sent to High Plains Children's Home 11461 S. Western Street Amarillo, Tx 79118 or Eastern New Mexico Children's Home 1356 NM236 Portales, NM 88130. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 10 to July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close