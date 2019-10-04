Rhonda "Mom" Ferranti was born and raised in Amarillo, TX to her parents Don and Janete Reese. She is survived by, two sons; Ty Strout and Don"Buster" (Rebecca) Strout, two daughters; Barbara Strout and Elizabeth (Ricky) Passmore all of Amarillo, TX, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one brother; Randy (Deidra) Reese and nephew Landon and Aunt Loretta Owens. Viewing will be held Friday, October 4th from 5PM-6:30PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, funeral service will be held Saturday, October 5th at 10 AM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church. view and sign the full obituary at www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019