Rhonda Albert (Reese) Ferranti (1963 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhonda Albert (Reese) Ferranti.
Service Information
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX
79105
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rhonda "Mom" Ferranti was born and raised in Amarillo, TX to her parents Don and Janete Reese. She is survived by, two sons; Ty Strout and Don"Buster" (Rebecca) Strout, two daughters; Barbara Strout and Elizabeth (Ricky) Passmore all of Amarillo, TX, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one brother; Randy (Deidra) Reese and nephew Landon and Aunt Loretta Owens. Viewing will be held Friday, October 4th from 5PM-6:30PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, funeral service will be held Saturday, October 5th at 10 AM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church. view and sign the full obituary at www.ggmortuary.com

logo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.