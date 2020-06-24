Or Copy this URL to Share

Ricardo Luna, 77, of Amarillo died June 21, 2020. Services are scheduled for Thursday June 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St Joseph's Church, Amarillo, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LaGrone- Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo



