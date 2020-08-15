Tulia, Texas-Richard Aaron Castellon, "Richie", 31, of Amarillo, Tx, was born on November 9,1988 to Valeriano Castellon Jr. and Sara Garza Castellon of Amarillo. He went to Highland Park ISD and graduated from Richard Milburn Academy in 2006. Richard was the modern-day hippie of the family with a free spirit soul that loved all living things. He was a very knowledgeable human being that was not your average bear and would remind the family daily. He had a smile that would light up the room and will forever be unforgettable. He had the best voluptuous locks of hair. It was gorgeous and beautiful, and he reminded his sister every time he saw her. Richard loved his baby girl, Lilly' Rose, as she was his heart and whole WORLD. He also loved his two dogs Jada and Bear as they were his best friends. He was always the big kid in the room who was always playing with his nieces and nephews any chance he got. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and especially his baby girl Lilly 'Rose. He is survived by his parents Sara and Valeriano Castellon of Amarillo; two brothers, Mark Castellon and wife Michelle of Amarillo; Joseph Castellon and wife Danielle of Amarillo; and one sister, Samantha Castellon and husband William of Pampa. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Valeriano and Mary Castellon and uncles Edward Garza and Angel Garza. A rosary will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 6:00 pm in the Kornerstone funeral Directors Chapel in Tulia. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit with burial to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Tulia. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia. Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
