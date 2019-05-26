Richard Allen De Arman, 70, of Amarillo died Monday, May 20, 2019.
While at the VA Hospital in Amarillo, TX, Richard Allen De Arman was freed from the bonds of this earth and answered the call of our Heavenly Father and Savior to "come ye who are weary and heavily laden and I will give you rest."
At his request, no services will be held.
Richard was born July 27, 1948, in Cumberland, MD. His parents worked on many ranches, so Richard went to many schools in California, Texas, and Oklahoma, which fueled his love of travel. In his younger years Richard enjoyed surfing, racing, motorcycles, working on cars, and hanging out with friends. He enjoyed his children and grandchildren.
On February 14, 1967, he married Linda Ellison, in Pampa, TX. And, in August of that same year, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served in Vietnam and later at Fort Hood, TX.
Richard is survived by three daughters, Tonya Nieto, of Pampa, TX, Krista Seymour, of Meade, KS, and Tonyelle Kristalee De Arman, of Florida; five grandsons, one granddaughter, two great-grandsons, and his cat Charcoal.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 26 to May 27, 2019