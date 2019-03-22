Richard Anthony Hidalgo, 71, of Plains, Kansas died March 20, 2019. Rosary will be recited at 9:00 AM on Tuesday March 26, 2019 and Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Clayton, New Mexico. Burial will follow in the Clayton Memorial Cemetery by Hass Funeral Directors of Clayton. Hass Funeral Directors, Inc. , www.hassfuneralhome.com
