Richard B. Ventura 74 of Amarillo died Friday, June 28, 2019 in Amarillo.
Rosary will be recited at 6 PM Sunday at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel and Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM Monday at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel. Private family burial will be at Llano Cemetery.
Richard was born on April 3, 1945 in Pearsall to Conrado and Julia Ventura. He moved to Amarillo in 1968. Richard worked in the custodial department at Amarillo and Canyon Independent School Districts for many years. He loved his grandchildren and was a loving father and brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Lupe Ventura and Sofia Ventura and two brothers, his Twin, Benito "Tiger" Ventura and Jessie Ventura.
He is survived by his son, John Ventura and his fiance Molly Reyes; three grandchildren, Isaac Ventura and his wife Sara, Marissa Ventura and Audrey Moreno; two great-grandchildren, Bonnie Ventura and Carlissa Ventura; one step-granddaughter, Celi Garcia; three sisters, Maria Ventura, Minga Olivarez and Santos Sotello; two brothers, Guadalupe Ventura and Jose Ventura as well as many extended family members.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 30 to July 1, 2019