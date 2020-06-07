Richard Brazille, 81, met his Lord and Savior on June 5, 2020. He died peacefully at his home in Amarillo, TX surrounded by his family.
Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Gene Shelburne officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Richard was the son of Dan and Ruby Brazille. He was born on April 12, 1939, in Amarillo, TX. He worked his entire career at Blue Morrow Meats and stayed busy driving for Auto Inc. during his retirement years. He was a regular member of Anna Street Church of Christ.
On January 3, 2004, Richard found love and happiness when he married his wife of 16 years, Darlene Housewright.
Richard made friends easily and felt it was his job to put a smile on everyone's face, so you always had to stop and hear a joke or two when he was around. He was full of adventure; some would even dare to call him a fun troublemaker.
Richard loved the Rocky Mountains of Colorado where he enjoyed a lifetime of fly fishing and camping along the river. But most of all he loved his wife and family. He always enjoyed it when he could spend time with his kids and grandkids.
He will be dearly missed, but we know and believe that one day we will be reunited again.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Lori Brazille; great-granddaughter, Kaila Brazille; and his brother, Bob Brazille.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; son, Marshall Brazille and wife Cathy; daughter, Tracy Howland and husband Mike; stepdaughters, Sheila Dale and husband Jeff, Danita Newman, and Toni Lincoln; grandchildren, Stephen Brazille and wife Lilia, Brent Brazille, Aaron Howland and wife Alysia, Brandon Howland and wife Melissa, Justin Howland and wife Shannon, Lyndsey Arnold and husband James, Jennie Howland, Nathaniel Movroydis, William Movroydis, Justin Sladek and wife Jessica; eight great-grandchildren; and many additional loving friends and family.
"Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints" Psalms 116:15 NKJV
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to Anna Street Church of Christ, http://annastreetchurch.org/give.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.