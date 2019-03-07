Richard Byrd Jr., 40, of Amarillo died March 2, 2019. A rosary service will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Martin Road Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm March 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Gomez as celebrant. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery East. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , 1505 Martin Road.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019