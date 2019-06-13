Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Richard D. Chandler D.O.. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Richard Chandler of Amarillo, Texas, passed away June 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 12th 1934 in Dryden, Texas to Sam Houston and Gladys Marie Chandler. He graduated from Amarillo High School and then attended Amarillo College, following which he served in the U.S. Army, Army Reserves and Marine Corp Reserves with honorable discharge. Dr. Chandler graduated from West Texas State University in 1960, and was then accepted into the Kansas City College of Osteopathy and Surgery. Since 1966, he has been a respected board certified Family Medicine physician in private practice in Amarillo.



Richard was an extraordinary athlete. He enjoyed many sports that brought out his competitive nature. He was a stellar basketball player, skier, scuba diver, and golfer. He loved to travel and fly airplanes.



Richard was fully committed to his work. He delivered hundreds of babies, performed countless surgeries and touched numerous lives with his care and compassion. Practicing medicine was his passion until the end of his life.



He married his wife of 63 years, Mary Ellen Chandler, after meeting her in the lab at St. Anthony's hospital. A devoted husband and father, Richard is survived by his wife Mary Ellen Chandler, his children with their spouses: Pam Chandler (James Penniman), Richard Chandler (Pam Chandler), Christopher Chandler, and Samantha Chandler (Mat Roux), grandchildren, and great grandchildren.



Services will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Friday, June 14th at 2p.m. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Sign the online guestbook at





Dr. Richard Chandler of Amarillo, Texas, passed away June 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 12th 1934 in Dryden, Texas to Sam Houston and Gladys Marie Chandler. He graduated from Amarillo High School and then attended Amarillo College, following which he served in the U.S. Army, Army Reserves and Marine Corp Reserves with honorable discharge. Dr. Chandler graduated from West Texas State University in 1960, and was then accepted into the Kansas City College of Osteopathy and Surgery. Since 1966, he has been a respected board certified Family Medicine physician in private practice in Amarillo.Richard was an extraordinary athlete. He enjoyed many sports that brought out his competitive nature. He was a stellar basketball player, skier, scuba diver, and golfer. He loved to travel and fly airplanes.Richard was fully committed to his work. He delivered hundreds of babies, performed countless surgeries and touched numerous lives with his care and compassion. Practicing medicine was his passion until the end of his life.He married his wife of 63 years, Mary Ellen Chandler, after meeting her in the lab at St. Anthony's hospital. A devoted husband and father, Richard is survived by his wife Mary Ellen Chandler, his children with their spouses: Pam Chandler (James Penniman), Richard Chandler (Pam Chandler), Christopher Chandler, and Samantha Chandler (Mat Roux), grandchildren, and great grandchildren.Services will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Friday, June 14th at 2p.m. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 13 to June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close