Richard Wilson was born February 4, 1938, in Itasca , TX, to the late Dallas & Velmarie Wilson. Richard enjoyed going fishing. He leaves to cherish his memory wife; Bobbie Wilson, sister; Sharon Christian of Odessa, five children; Lonnie Ray Wilson of California, Richard Wilson Jr., Letty Denise Wilson McGee, and Trina Wilson all of Amarillo, and Dominique Wilson of Lubbock, stepchildren; Mattie Pearl Duncan of Idabell, Ok, Kevin Joshep, Cedric Joshep, Essie Thornton, Phinease Thornton all of Amarillo, and JoAnn Joshep of Dallas, 17 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Viewing will be held Wednesday, February 27th from 5:30-7:30pm at Golden Gate Mortuary Chapel, funeral service will held Thursday, February 28th at 1pm at North Heights Church of Christ, 1810 N. Hughes St. burial Llano Cemetery
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard D. Wilson.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019