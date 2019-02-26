Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard D. Wilson. View Sign

Richard Wilson was born February 4, 1938, in Itasca , TX, to the late Dallas & Velmarie Wilson. Richard enjoyed going fishing. He leaves to cherish his memory wife; Bobbie Wilson, sister; Sharon Christian of Odessa, five children; Lonnie Ray Wilson of California, Richard Wilson Jr., Letty Denise Wilson McGee, and Trina Wilson all of Amarillo, and Dominique Wilson of Lubbock, stepchildren; Mattie Pearl Duncan of Idabell, Ok, Kevin Joshep, Cedric Joshep, Essie Thornton, Phinease Thornton all of Amarillo, and JoAnn Joshep of Dallas, 17 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Viewing will be held Wednesday, February 27th from 5:30-7:30pm at Golden Gate Mortuary Chapel, funeral service will held Thursday, February 28th at 1pm at North Heights Church of Christ, 1810 N. Hughes St. burial Llano Cemetery





1416 N. Hughes

Amarillo , TX 79105

