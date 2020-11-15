1/1
Richard Don "Dickie" Shawgo
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dickie" Don Shawgo passed away on October 4, 2020, in Plano, Texas after a brief illness.

Born on September 19, 1952, to Victor Ora Shawgo and Constance W. Cambern. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1970 and received his Business Degree from West Texas State University in Canyon, Texas. He spent the majority of his life working with computers and finished his career at AIG located here in Amarillo. Dickie could fix anything and had a project going on at all times. He loved camping, fishing, a lively poker night, listening to music "The Doors" and had fond memories of working on cars with his brother. As an avid gardener, he always had tomatoes and peppers in the garden. He was a dependable tenacious Dad that always had an answer, whether that answer was right or wrong is a different story.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather Chester Park, and his grandparents.

Survivors include his children, Eric Shawgo and wife Katrina of Pflugerville, Texas, and Sarah Beth Shawgo of Amarillo, Texas; grandson, Simon Shawgo of Pflugerville, Texas; brother, Victor Wayne Shawgo and wife Mary Kaye of Amarillo, Texas; nephews and nieces; and his beloved cat, Suzie Q.

Arrangements are made by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved