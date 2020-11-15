Richard "Dickie" Don Shawgo passed away on October 4, 2020, in Plano, Texas after a brief illness.
Born on September 19, 1952, to Victor Ora Shawgo and Constance W. Cambern. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1970 and received his Business Degree from West Texas State University in Canyon, Texas. He spent the majority of his life working with computers and finished his career at AIG located here in Amarillo. Dickie could fix anything and had a project going on at all times. He loved camping, fishing, a lively poker night, listening to music "The Doors" and had fond memories of working on cars with his brother. As an avid gardener, he always had tomatoes and peppers in the garden. He was a dependable tenacious Dad that always had an answer, whether that answer was right or wrong is a different story.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather Chester Park, and his grandparents.
Survivors include his children, Eric Shawgo and wife Katrina of Pflugerville, Texas, and Sarah Beth Shawgo of Amarillo, Texas; grandson, Simon Shawgo of Pflugerville, Texas; brother, Victor Wayne Shawgo and wife Mary Kaye of Amarillo, Texas; nephews and nieces; and his beloved cat, Suzie Q.
Arrangements are made by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
