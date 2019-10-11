Richard Knight, 93, passed away on October 8, 2019, at his home in Amarillo.



Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.



Richard was born August 30, 1926,in Coyle, Oklahoma to Richard Lee Knight and Mary Eva PfalsGraf Knight. He married Cordie Jo Stanford September 14, 1956. He has lived in Borger since 1951 and was a supervisor with Phillips Petroleum Co when he retired in 1985. He was a member of Fairlanes Baptist Church. Richard and his wife of 63 years loved traveling with the Fun Seekers MotorhomeGroup. He also proudly served his country as a Veteran of World War II in the Army.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Patricia Allene Keller; his sister, Ruth Hall; and his brother, Jake Knight.



Richard is survived by his wife, Cordie; his daughter, Iris Wood and her husband Jess of Amarillo; five grandchildren, Donna Miller and her husband Scott, Susie Scott and her husband Greg, Michael Keller and his wife Nickie, Nick Keller, Amy Nichols and her husband Brandon; eight great grandchildren, Caleb and his wife Lindsay, Jacob, Travis, Trevor, Meredith, Dakota, Kimber and Ellie; and two great great-grandchildren Emmitt and Courtlynn.

