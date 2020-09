Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Haggerman, 62, of Amarillo died September 11, 2020. 2:00 P.M., Sept 17, 2020, Hillside Church, burial to follow at Llano Cemetery. Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation Services



