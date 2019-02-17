Richard Hayden Palmer was born on November 4, 1952, to Lewis Hayden and Birdie Gene Palmer in Amarillo. He grew up in Amarillo and graduated from Amarillo High School in 1971.
He married Linda Hefner in May 1972 and they had three daughters.
He graduated from West Texas State University in 1975. He worked in and later owned the family business, Palmer Painting Company. He was director of the Paint Contractors Education Partnership, a foundation dedicated to educating contractors around the country. He later went to work with the West Texas A&M Small Business Development Center.
He is survived by his parents, his wife, his three daughters: Amanda (and Mark) Nicholls, Amber (and Brian) Palmer-Halma, and Arin; his brother Randy (Ann); his sister Robin; five grandchildren: Tori, Micah and Laura Nicholls and Jakob and Joshua Halma; his in-laws Clyde and Joyce Hefner; his brothers-in-law Mike (Brenda) Hefner and Gary (Carolyn) Hefner; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor Rick's joyful community within Amarillo Westminster Presbyterian Church (2525 Wimberly, 79109) and his beloved Idlewild Community Church in the mountains of Eagles Nest, New Mexico. Please make donations to: Idlewild Community Center with a memo note of Preachers Cabin; 1926 Cypress Point West, Austin TX 78746.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 5-6:30 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019