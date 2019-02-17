Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Hayden Palmer. View Sign

Richard Hayden Palmer was born on November 4, 1952, to Lewis Hayden and Birdie Gene Palmer in Amarillo. He grew up in Amarillo and graduated from Amarillo High School in 1971.



He married Linda Hefner in May 1972 and they had three daughters.



He graduated from West Texas State University in 1975. He worked in and later owned the family business, Palmer Painting Company. He was director of the Paint Contractors Education Partnership, a foundation dedicated to educating contractors around the country. He later went to work with the West Texas A&M Small Business Development Center.



He is survived by his parents, his wife, his three daughters: Amanda (and Mark) Nicholls, Amber (and Brian) Palmer-Halma, and Arin; his brother Randy (Ann); his sister Robin; five grandchildren: Tori, Micah and Laura Nicholls and Jakob and Joshua Halma; his in-laws Clyde and Joyce Hefner; his brothers-in-law Mike (Brenda) Hefner and Gary (Carolyn) Hefner; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor Rick's joyful community within Amarillo Westminster Presbyterian Church (2525 Wimberly, 79109) and his beloved Idlewild Community Church in the mountains of Eagles Nest, New Mexico. Please make donations to: Idlewild Community Center with a memo note of Preachers Cabin; 1926 Cypress Point West, Austin TX 78746.



Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 5-6:30 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.





Richard Hayden Palmer was born on November 4, 1952, to Lewis Hayden and Birdie Gene Palmer in Amarillo. He grew up in Amarillo and graduated from Amarillo High School in 1971.He married Linda Hefner in May 1972 and they had three daughters.He graduated from West Texas State University in 1975. He worked in and later owned the family business, Palmer Painting Company. He was director of the Paint Contractors Education Partnership, a foundation dedicated to educating contractors around the country. He later went to work with the West Texas A&M Small Business Development Center.He is survived by his parents, his wife, his three daughters: Amanda (and Mark) Nicholls, Amber (and Brian) Palmer-Halma, and Arin; his brother Randy (Ann); his sister Robin; five grandchildren: Tori, Micah and Laura Nicholls and Jakob and Joshua Halma; his in-laws Clyde and Joyce Hefner; his brothers-in-law Mike (Brenda) Hefner and Gary (Carolyn) Hefner; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor Rick's joyful community within Amarillo Westminster Presbyterian Church (2525 Wimberly, 79109) and his beloved Idlewild Community Church in the mountains of Eagles Nest, New Mexico. Please make donations to: Idlewild Community Center with a memo note of Preachers Cabin; 1926 Cypress Point West, Austin TX 78746.Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 5-6:30 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Funeral Home Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors

2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800

Amarillo , TX 79109

(806) 355-8156 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close