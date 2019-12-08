Richard "Dick" Hefley, of Lampasas, TX passed away Monday November 25th one day shy of his 91st birthday.
Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Wheeler Cemetery in Wheeler, TX. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Monday December 9, 2019 at Robertson Funeral Directors in Wheeler.
Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Wheeler.
Dick was born in 1928 in Gageby Creek, Hemphill County, Texas to Farmer and Opal Hefley. He married Dorothy Berry September 9, 1951.
Dick served his country during the Korean War returning to Texas where he worked in the farming and cattle business. He continued his life in the cattle business until his retirement.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, sons, Mike and wife Deedee of Austin, Rick and wife Dianna of El Paso, Tim and wife Rachel of Lampasas, four grandchildren Josh, Ricay, Ransom and Katlyn.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Sign the online guestbook at www.robertsonfuneral.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019