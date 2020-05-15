Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard P. Navarrete. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Prayer Service 6:00 PM Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel Service 1:00 PM Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Richard P. Navarrete, 84, of Amarillo, TX died Monday, May 11, 2020.



Prayer services will be at 6:00 p.m., Friday, May 15, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Pastor Manny De Los Santos officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Richard was born October 27, 1935, in Knox City, TX to Felipe and Maria Navarrete. He was a rancher and retired after 43 years with J. Lee Milligan. Richard loved to go to New Mexico and visit the casinos, and especially Chimayo, NM visiting the Sanctuario.



Richard was a migrant cotton picker and settled in Amarillo, TX in 1960. He grew up with a passion for boxing, which in turn led to coaching in the early 70's for the Golden Gloves. He trained many of his nephews and grandsons, which turned his great-grandson, AJ Ochoa into a professional boxer. He was a joker with all. If there was music on, he would get up and dance. He loved his James Brown, any jazz, and R&B soul music.



He was preceded in death by two daughters, Rosie and Esperanza Navarrete; and two brothers, Frank and Albert Navarrete



Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Bertha Navarrete, of Amarillo, TX; three sisters, Virginia Alonzo, Gloria Navarrete, and Elida Navarrete, all of Amarillo, TX; a brother, Felipe Navarrete, of Amarillo, TX; nine grandchildren, Maria Lomeli, Sammy Quintanilla, Amador Lujan, Esmeralda Quintanilla, Anacidia Lujan, Felicia Quintanilla, Sonia Castillo, Sarah Castillo, and Cisco Soria; thirty-two great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.



Sign the online guestbook at





Richard P. Navarrete, 84, of Amarillo, TX died Monday, May 11, 2020.Prayer services will be at 6:00 p.m., Friday, May 15, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Pastor Manny De Los Santos officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.Richard was born October 27, 1935, in Knox City, TX to Felipe and Maria Navarrete. He was a rancher and retired after 43 years with J. Lee Milligan. Richard loved to go to New Mexico and visit the casinos, and especially Chimayo, NM visiting the Sanctuario.Richard was a migrant cotton picker and settled in Amarillo, TX in 1960. He grew up with a passion for boxing, which in turn led to coaching in the early 70's for the Golden Gloves. He trained many of his nephews and grandsons, which turned his great-grandson, AJ Ochoa into a professional boxer. He was a joker with all. If there was music on, he would get up and dance. He loved his James Brown, any jazz, and R&B soul music.He was preceded in death by two daughters, Rosie and Esperanza Navarrete; and two brothers, Frank and Albert NavarreteSurvivors include his wife of 67 years, Bertha Navarrete, of Amarillo, TX; three sisters, Virginia Alonzo, Gloria Navarrete, and Elida Navarrete, all of Amarillo, TX; a brother, Felipe Navarrete, of Amarillo, TX; nine grandchildren, Maria Lomeli, Sammy Quintanilla, Amador Lujan, Esmeralda Quintanilla, Anacidia Lujan, Felicia Quintanilla, Sonia Castillo, Sarah Castillo, and Cisco Soria; thirty-two great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 15 to May 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close