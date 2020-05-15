Richard P. Navarrete, 84, of Amarillo, TX died Monday, May 11, 2020.
Prayer services will be at 6:00 p.m., Friday, May 15, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Pastor Manny De Los Santos officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Richard was born October 27, 1935, in Knox City, TX to Felipe and Maria Navarrete. He was a rancher and retired after 43 years with J. Lee Milligan. Richard loved to go to New Mexico and visit the casinos, and especially Chimayo, NM visiting the Sanctuario.
Richard was a migrant cotton picker and settled in Amarillo, TX in 1960. He grew up with a passion for boxing, which in turn led to coaching in the early 70's for the Golden Gloves. He trained many of his nephews and grandsons, which turned his great-grandson, AJ Ochoa into a professional boxer. He was a joker with all. If there was music on, he would get up and dance. He loved his James Brown, any jazz, and R&B soul music.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Rosie and Esperanza Navarrete; and two brothers, Frank and Albert Navarrete
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Bertha Navarrete, of Amarillo, TX; three sisters, Virginia Alonzo, Gloria Navarrete, and Elida Navarrete, all of Amarillo, TX; a brother, Felipe Navarrete, of Amarillo, TX; nine grandchildren, Maria Lomeli, Sammy Quintanilla, Amador Lujan, Esmeralda Quintanilla, Anacidia Lujan, Felicia Quintanilla, Sonia Castillo, Sarah Castillo, and Cisco Soria; thirty-two great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 15 to May 16, 2020