Richard Shane Brooks, age 73, died peacefully in his sleep on March 27, 2020, in Amarillo, Texas.



A public viewing is scheduled from 10am to 12pm on April 4, at LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Memorial Chapel, 8310 S. Coulter St. Due to current circumstances, a private limited service and burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Richard was born in 1946 in Beaumont, Texas, to parents Harold T. Brooks and Etoile Brooks. In 1967 Richard married Carolyn Sue McWhorter in Amarillo, TX and together they had one son, Shane Michael Brooks. He was a graduate of Tascosa High School and West Texas State University and proudly served in the US Air National Guard Medical Corps from 1969-1970. Though he spent most of his life in Amarillo, he also lived in San Antonio, Texas and Denver, Colorado where he had many good friends and good times. He had a lifelong love of horses and the company of his friends and family. Always known to be impeccably dressed, he spent many years in Amarillo as a Custom Clothier and derived great satisfaction from helping his clients look their best. A thoughtful, generous and gracious man, Richard cherished his many great friendships and was always there to listen, offer guidance and share a good story. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Brooks and his parents Harold T. Brooks and Etoile Brooks of Amarillo, Texas. Survivors include his son, Shane Michael Brooks and grandson, Trenton Garbs Brooks of Austin, TX; his sister, Patricia Brooks Hershey and husband Darrel Hershey of Anthem, AZ; nephew Stephen Hershey of Scottsdale, AZ; niece Kristin Hershey Thul of Santa Ana, CA and Sister Susan Brooks of Oklahoma City.



The family suggests that memorials be made to .





