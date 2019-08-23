Richard Smith, 80, of Amarillo died August 20, 2019.
Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Richard was born July 27, 1939 in New Albany, Indiana to Hugh and Mary Smith. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and retired as a Major. He worked for Pantex and retired in 2008. Richard was kind hearted, loved dogs and enjoyed photography; being a public servant was in his blood.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Judith Smith.
Richard is survived by his children, Michelle Anderson, Michael Smith, Chris Smith, Elizabeth Swearingen and Edward Smith; brothers, Russ Smith and David Smith; grandchildren, Shelby Thompson, Chloe Smith, Jackson Smith and Julian Swearingen.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019