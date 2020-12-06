Richard T. Forbus, 73, of Amarillo On November 28, 2020. There are no services scheduled at this time. He was born in Comanche, Oklahoma to Chalmers Newman and Ruth Charlene Forbus. Richard grew up in Dallas, Texas where he met and married his first wife, Patricia (Pixie) Forbus. Together, they had two children, Stacy Lynn Forbus and Waynette Gay Forbus. Richard and Pixie remained married for 23 years before divorcing in 1988. Then, Richard met and married Claudia Fox. Richard and Claudia remained happily married and deeply in love for 30 years until the time of his death. Richard worked for the City of Amarillo for 32 years before retiring at the age of 52. In his retirement, he picked up many hobbies such as woodworking, traveling, and bowling. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Phillip Forbus, and his granddaughter, Kaliegh Brooke Keesee. Richard's family continued to grow in size when his son, Stacy, fathered two daughters, Jessica and Brooke Forbus. Richard's daughter, Waynette, went on to marry Will Tarbet and together had one daughter, Savannah Tarbet. He is survived by his wife, Claudia, two children, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, his sister - Charlene Dalton, and three brothers - Charles Forbus, David Forbus, and Steven Forbus, and their spouses, along with many nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews. In recent years, though Richard's health was in decline, he kept an upbeat attitude and the love for his family at the center of his life. He was an amazing brother, a generous father, and a loving husband. His quick wit and great storytelling will be tremendously missed. The family suggests memorials may be made to BSA Hospice of the Southwest.