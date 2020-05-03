Richard "Rick" Thames, 58 of Amarillo, Texas passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Amarillo. Arrangements and cremation services have been entrusted to Mendez and Mullins Family Funeral Home of Hereford, Texas. Rick's immediate family will gather at a later day and time to scatter his cremains.
Rick was born May 17, 1961 in Hereford, Texas to Joe Alvin and Wilda (Finley) Thames. Rick has been a resident of the Amarillo area for over 30 years. He attended school in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; shortly after graduation he enlisted in the United States Airforce and became a mechanic for the Airforce. Rick was employed at Amarillo Gear and has worked there for many years as a machinist.
Those left to cherish his memories are his soulmate Tracie Lee of Canyon, Texas, his step-mother Ellen Thames of Ruidoso, N.M., three sisters Becky Bridwell and her husband Keith of Hereford, Texas, Martha Robbins and her husband Bob of Sao Paulo, Brazil and Kelli Shelton and her husband Rusty of Ruidoso, N.M., a step-son Tristan Lee of Abilene, Texas and two step- grandchildren.
Rick is preceded in death by his mother Wilda Shields, his father Joe Thames and his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation, 500 S. Taylor, Unit 223, Amarillo, TX. 79101
You may go online and sign the guestbook at www.mendezandmullins.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 3 to May 4, 2020