1/1
Richard Waldron (Dick) Brainerd
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Waldron (Dick) Brainerd, 89, of Vega, TX passed into God's hands August 15, 2020. Dick was born October 22, 1930 in San Angelo, TX to William F. (Frank) and Virginia Waldron Brainerd. He married Dorothy E. Zhanel of Pampa, TX on February 4, 1956.

Survivors include his wife Dorothy of 64 years, daughter, Becky Casso, sons, Rick Brainerd and Stephen Brainerd; four grandchildren, Lauren & Trey Brainerd, and Michelle & Dan Casso; and brother Jerry Brainerd. Dick was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Brainerd; brother, Bill Brainerd; sister, Betty Ellen (Blum) Denton; and brother, Pat Brainerd.

Viewing will begin at 2:00 P.M., Rosary will begin at 2:30 P.M., and Funeral Mass will follow at 3:00 P.M., Friday, August 21, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church in Vega, TX. Graveside services will be at 4:30 P.M., Friday, August 21, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery at Vega. Please wear a mask if you plan to attend services in order to help prevent/minimize the spread of any disease.

View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved