Richard Waldron (Dick) Brainerd, 89, of Vega, TX passed into God's hands August 15, 2020. Dick was born October 22, 1930 in San Angelo, TX to William F. (Frank) and Virginia Waldron Brainerd. He married Dorothy E. Zhanel of Pampa, TX on February 4, 1956.
Survivors include his wife Dorothy of 64 years, daughter, Becky Casso, sons, Rick Brainerd and Stephen Brainerd; four grandchildren, Lauren & Trey Brainerd, and Michelle & Dan Casso; and brother Jerry Brainerd. Dick was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Brainerd; brother, Bill Brainerd; sister, Betty Ellen (Blum) Denton; and brother, Pat Brainerd.
Viewing will begin at 2:00 P.M., Rosary will begin at 2:30 P.M., and Funeral Mass will follow at 3:00 P.M., Friday, August 21, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church in Vega, TX. Graveside services will be at 4:30 P.M., Friday, August 21, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery at Vega. Please wear a mask if you plan to attend services in order to help prevent/minimize the spread of any disease.
View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com