Ricky Earl Lowe
Ricky Earl Lowe, 56 years old, died Monday, August 24, 2020.

Rick was born and lived in Amarillo all of his life. He worked at various jobs including painting and property maintenance.

Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Lowe, and by grandparents Jack and Wanda Dodson and Lewis and Ella Lowe, all of Amarillo.

He is survived by his dad and step-mom, Melvin Lowe and Gail, his brother Raymond Lowe, cousins Diana Paytas and husband John, Al Couch and wife Mary, Jerry Dale Mitchell, Sabrina Loflin, Lynn Lowe Arends Daniel, Bobby Lowe, Jr. and wife Bertina, Thelma Lowe Busk and husband Bryon, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

No services are scheduled.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
