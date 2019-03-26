Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rikki Mae Sellinger. View Sign

Rikki Mae Sellinger, 74, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away on March 16, 2019 surrounded by her husband and son. Rikki was born in Amarillo, Texas on July 14, 1944. She graduated from Tascosa High School in May of 1963. During high school, she volunteered as a Candy Striper for Saint Anthony Hospital. Rikki worked for the FAA and retired in Oklahoma City where she ran the Main Frame and assisted on the help desk. She enjoyed being a country girl where bottle feeding baby calves was an art form, along with keeping 100 chickens and selling the eggs, which with her selling ability, there just was never enough eggs. Rikki was a committed Christian whom delighted in serving others. She had been a Sunday School Teacher for many years and a member of First Baptist Church Amarillo, where she married the light of her life for 51 1/2 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church Las Cruces, where she served on a number of committees. Her greatest pleasures were painting, making occasion cards and hand-built pottery. Her paintings earned her the title of Las Cruces Artist of the Month. Glider flying and hot air balloons kept her interest alive. She is preceded in death by her father, Richard L. Skaggs, grandparents, Nick and Thelma Johnson, and son, Richard Phillip Sellinger. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, John Phillip Sellinger, son, Jeremy B. Sellinger, mother, Ida Lancaster, one sister, Dr. Nicole Opdycke, and brother, Dr. Stephen Skaggs. A memorial service will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Las Cruces. Her resting place will be Llano Cemetery Veterans Section Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit

