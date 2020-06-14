Mrs. Rilla Jean Rubles passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Farmington Hills, Michigan. She was born March 5, 1928, the daughter of Lucious and Jessie (nee Hall) Hollingsworth. She was married to the late Vivian Rubles.
Mrs. Rubles received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1948 from Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, TX. She went on to earn her Master of Education from West Texas State University in Canyon, TX. Her career included teaching at Hilltop Elementary, North Heights Elementary, Will Rogers Elementary and Robert E. Lee Elementary School, all in Amarillo, TX. Having spent a career as an educator sustained her love of children. Mrs. Rubles also enjoyed crafts, sewing, and reading.
Mrs. Rubles is survived by her loving daughter, Kathi D. Rubles, M.D. and her cherished grandchildren, Jaxon and Vivianna. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, John Hollingworth. She will be laid to rest in Llano Cemetery in Amarillo.
Arrangements entrusted to McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills, MI.www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.