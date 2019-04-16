Rita Marie Smith Brewer, 73, of Amarillo died unexpectedly Friday, April 12, 2019.
|
Visitation will be held today from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 17 in the First Baptist Church original building with Dr. Howard Batson officiating. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.
Mrs. Brewer was born April 10, 1946 in Topeka, Kansas, to Leonard and Myrtle Smith. She wed Gerald Brewer on September 2, 1967. They had a daughter, Stephanie Brewer Jozefowicz, on September 24, 1972.
Rita graduated from Tascosa High School. She completed her Bachelor of Science degree from West Texas State University and taught elementary school for several years. She later returned to WTSU to earn certification as a school librarian. Rita's career in public school education spanned the Amarillo, Bushland, and River Road school districts.
Rita was predeceased by her parents and her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Dr. Stephanie Jozefowicz and husband Dr. James Jozefowicz of Indiana, Pa., and a granddaughter, Abigail Jozefowicz of Indiana, Pa.
The family suggests memorials be to Rociada Baptist Church, P.O. Box 747, Rociada, NM 87742; or Show Hope, P.O. Box 647, Franklin, TN 37065.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019