Rita Taylor-Hayhurst, 70, of Amarillo, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7:00-8:00 PM Monday at the funeral home. Rita was born October 1, 1949 in Memphis, Texas and graduated from Tulia High School. She married Kenny Hayhurst on September 21, 1993 at Canyon. She was a member of Paramount Baptist Church. Rita retired from Pantex in 1994. She enjoyed her time traveling to Cancun Mexico and Red River New Mexico. She loved her children and grandbabies more than life, and she will be deeply missed. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Becky and Bill McCaslin; her brother, Mike Green; and her sister, Sherry Ortwein. Survivors include her husband, Kenny Hayhurst; her fur babies, Rhett the parrot, Spike, Lulu and Lola; her sons, Shea Taylor and Chad Taylor; her daughters, Sheridan McKae Taylor and Valerie Roberts; her sisters, Connie and husband Jim Perkins of Amarillo, Amanda Williams and husband Monte of New Braunfels; her brother, David McCaslin and wife Lauri of Rye, Colorado; her grandchildren, Dylan Taylor, Kaylee Taylor, and Zoe Tyler; one great-granddaughter Kalani Johnson; and many more family and friends that she loved dearly. The family suggests memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, at www.diabetes.org
.