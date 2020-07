Or Copy this URL to Share

Rita Taylor-Hayhurst, 70, of Amarillo died July 24, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. COX - ROWLEY



