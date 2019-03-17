Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert A. (R.A.) Wells Jr., 87, of Valle De Oro passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, followed by a reception in the fellowship hall; 3500 Bowie Street. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery; Memphis, Texas. The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Cox Funeral Home; 4180 Canyon Drive. Robert was born August 31, 1931 in Memphis, Texas to Robert A. Wells Sr. and Bessie Wells. He served his country honorably in The United States Air Force from 1951 to 1954 during the Korean War. Robert married Evelyn Mae Jessen on April 24, 1955 in Ottumwa, Iowa. He graduated from West Texas State University in 1958 with a Bachelors Degree in Education. Robert went on to teach and coach for the Amarillo Independent School District. He retired in 1985 after 27 years as a Physical Education Teacher. Robert enjoyed teaching at all levels, but especially teaching at Horace Mann Junior High School. He coached wrestling at Amarillo High School the year it burned down. Robert was the owner and founder of Wells Fireworks where he and his family sold fireworks for over 50 years. He was a Boys Scout Master and a state champion basketball player at Memphis High School in 1949. Robert's hobbies included traveling on countless vacations with his family, hunting deer, turkey, quail and pheasant with his wife and family, four-wheeling on the Canadian River, and being a superior poker player. He especially loved playing Texas Hold 'Em. He was a faithful member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church for many years. He will be remembered for his generosity, good nature and the love that he had for his family and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, a stillborn son and 2 sisters, Billie Frisbee and Addie Lou Guy. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Evelyn Wells; two sons, Russell Wells and wife Debbie and Roger Wells and wife Susan; a sister, Mary Evans; sister in law, Shirley Schmidt and husband Robert, Elsie Wagler and Gwen Foster and Earl Bates and many nieces and nephews; 5 grandchildren, Bryan Stone and wife Jaime Stone, Monica Day and Richard Ellison, Ryan Wells and Christina Whittington, Rance Wells and wife Megan Wells and Reed Wells and wife Whitney Wells; and 9 great-grandchildren, Kristopher Tyler, Camdon Tyler, Chloe Stone, Reese Wells, Chase Tyler, Reagan Wells, Gretel Stone, Lazarus Stone and his namesake Robert A. Wells III. Please sign Robert's online guestbook at









4180 Canyon Dr

Amarillo , TX 79109

