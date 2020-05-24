Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Alexander Coleman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Alexander Coleman was born on July 29, 1947 in Amarillo, TX. and died on May 12, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona from COPD.



He is survived by his wife, Mary, his son, Alex Coleman and wife Robin, and grandson Zander Coleman of Vail, CO. Also, his daughter Sydney of Houston and his sister Susan Virginia Hope and her husband Thomas of Denver along with his niece and nephew and their children.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Ann McCartt and her husband John Chisholm.



Robert spent his early years in Amarillo often with his grandparents Eugene and Melva McCartt Sr. from who he attributes his strong work ethic. He moved to Pampa, TX in the 9th grade and immediately became friends with everyone. He was loved and respected by all of his classmates. He graduated from Pampa High School in 1965 and attended Texas Tech University. He moved back to Amarillo and started his long career in the restaurant and hospitality business as Food and Beverage Director for the top Golf and Ski Resorts in some of his favorite places. First in Vail and Beaver Creek, CO and then onto Jacksonhole, WY. He continued onto Angel Fire Resort and Booth Creek in NM. After serving as F&B Director, Robert partnered to start restaurants, Alexander's On the Creek and The Lazy Lizard, in Copper Mountain, CO. Both were fine restaurants with excellent themes and decor that Robert designed himself. To be closer to his sister and mother, he moved down to Denver until eventually, due to health reasons, he retired and moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 2009. He couldn't stay retired long, as Robert always loved to work. He created and managed his own company named Circle R Farm. He designed a state of the art food truck that became a hit in Scottsdale. You could always find him present at the various, grand trade shows and event in the area. As he grew the company, many of his customers asked him to cater their wedding receptions and reunions. He was always well known for his great cooking and sense of humor.



Robert will be missed for his quick wit, his distinct voice and laugh, and his funny responses to family and friends. His sense of passion and creativity will carry on.



At Robert's request, his ashes will be spread in the beautiful clean and crisp air in the mountains surrounding Vail, Colorado. The family requests any memorials to be given to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

