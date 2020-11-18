Robert Campbell, 75, of Amarillo, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday at Arena of Life Church, 8827 FM 1541, with Pastor Travis Bennett and Shane Brooks officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Wednesday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. Robert was born May 27, 1945 in Dalhart, Texas to Vernon and Frances Campbell. He graduated from Dalhart High School and attended West Texas State University. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He married Margie Rard in 1972. Robert owned and operated Campbell's Bits & Spurs for 40 years. He was a talented roper, winning World Champion Senior Steer Roper in 2002. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a Shriner, and a member of the Muleskinners, and cycle escorts. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Vernon Campbell and Kent Campbell. Survivors include his wife, Margie Campbell; his son, Leo Campbell and wife Audra of Amarillo; two grandchildren, Jordan Campbell and Logan Campbell and wife Sierra; and a great-grandson, Colten Croslin.