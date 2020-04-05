Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Carr Vincent. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Carr Vincent, 89, of Amarillo passed away March 23, 2020.



Mr. Vincent was born on December 1st, 1930, to Clifton Eli Vincent and Edna Carr Vincent in their home in Pampa, TX.



He was the third of 3 boys. He graduated from Lefors High School in May 1949, and graduated from Texas Tech University in 1953, with a degree in Business, where he was active in college rodeo. He served in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany until 1955 when he was honorably discharged.



He married his wife of 30 years, Margaret Ann Weatherly DuBois of Amarillo on November 1, 1961. Robert & Ann moved the family to the Vincent Ranch in Boise City, OK in 1964 where he took great pride in his horses and Hereford cattle.



Throughout his life he was a rancher in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle. He was a longtime member of the Episcopal Church and regularly attended St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Amarillo. His great love of history led him to serve on the Board of Directors of the National Cowboy Hall of Fame; as President of the Panhandle Historical Society; as President of the Panhandle Livestock Association and was the longest serving board member of the Nita Stewart Haley Memorial Library. He was also a lifelong member of the Republican Party, NRA, SCV, MOS&B, OSC & TSCRA.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Donald Wilks Vincent, Clifton Edward Vincent and wife, Juanita; his son Clifton Edward Vincent II; his niece Carol Vincent; and his wife, the love of his life, Ann W. Vincent.



Survivors include his daughter Dawn Lark and husband, Stan, of Raton, NM. Two sons; Weatherly Carr Vincent and wife, Sue; John Robert Donald Vincent and wife, Katherine all of Des Moines, NM; and daughter-in-law Stephanie Anderson of Amarillo, TX. Grandchildren include Justin Dauer, Chelsea Smith, Shibil Davis, Brittany Ingram, Austin Vincent, Sage Vincent and his best friend, final caretaker and granddaughter Ann Vincent. He also has 15 great-grandchildren and three nieces: Shirley Fields, Ann Hines, and Lea Ferguson.



Celebration of life services are pending and will be held on Springhill Ranch in Des Moines, NM and St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Amarillo at a later date.



The family suggests memorials be to the Nita Stewart Haley Memorial Library, 1805 W Indiana Ave, Midland, TX 79701; the Panhandle Plains Historical Society, Canyon, TX; Ann W. Vincent and Clifton E. Vincent scholarship at WTAMU; Ann W. Vincent scholarship at Amarillo College; Ann W. Vincent scholarship at Frank Phillips College in Borger or .



Sign the online guestbook at





Robert Carr Vincent, 89, of Amarillo passed away March 23, 2020.Mr. Vincent was born on December 1st, 1930, to Clifton Eli Vincent and Edna Carr Vincent in their home in Pampa, TX.He was the third of 3 boys. He graduated from Lefors High School in May 1949, and graduated from Texas Tech University in 1953, with a degree in Business, where he was active in college rodeo. He served in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany until 1955 when he was honorably discharged.He married his wife of 30 years, Margaret Ann Weatherly DuBois of Amarillo on November 1, 1961. Robert & Ann moved the family to the Vincent Ranch in Boise City, OK in 1964 where he took great pride in his horses and Hereford cattle.Throughout his life he was a rancher in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle. He was a longtime member of the Episcopal Church and regularly attended St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Amarillo. His great love of history led him to serve on the Board of Directors of the National Cowboy Hall of Fame; as President of the Panhandle Historical Society; as President of the Panhandle Livestock Association and was the longest serving board member of the Nita Stewart Haley Memorial Library. He was also a lifelong member of the Republican Party, NRA, SCV, MOS&B, OSC & TSCRA.He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Donald Wilks Vincent, Clifton Edward Vincent and wife, Juanita; his son Clifton Edward Vincent II; his niece Carol Vincent; and his wife, the love of his life, Ann W. Vincent.Survivors include his daughter Dawn Lark and husband, Stan, of Raton, NM. Two sons; Weatherly Carr Vincent and wife, Sue; John Robert Donald Vincent and wife, Katherine all of Des Moines, NM; and daughter-in-law Stephanie Anderson of Amarillo, TX. Grandchildren include Justin Dauer, Chelsea Smith, Shibil Davis, Brittany Ingram, Austin Vincent, Sage Vincent and his best friend, final caretaker and granddaughter Ann Vincent. He also has 15 great-grandchildren and three nieces: Shirley Fields, Ann Hines, and Lea Ferguson.Celebration of life services are pending and will be held on Springhill Ranch in Des Moines, NM and St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Amarillo at a later date.The family suggests memorials be to the Nita Stewart Haley Memorial Library, 1805 W Indiana Ave, Midland, TX 79701; the Panhandle Plains Historical Society, Canyon, TX; Ann W. Vincent and Clifton E. Vincent scholarship at WTAMU; Ann W. Vincent scholarship at Amarillo College; Ann W. Vincent scholarship at Frank Phillips College in Borger or .Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations