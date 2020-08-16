Bob Shanks, 81, died August 13, 2020 in Fort Worth after hospitalization on August 6th for Covid-19 symptoms.



Born in Clinton, Okla. to Asa and Bernice Shanks, he was raised in Amarillo attending Palo Duro HS and Amarillo College. A carpenter, Bob worked at the Amarillo AFB moving in 1969 to Fort Worth to work at General Dynamics, JPS and TCOM, and Xerox. Married to Carrol for 43 years he raised three daughters, restored a 1931 Model A Ford, and built a two-story log home. He was known for his kind aqua marine eyes and making wooden rocking horses and banks. Bob attended The Salvation Army and Ash Creek Baptist Churches.



Bob is preceded in death by wife, Carrol; daughters, Wendee Phillips and Stormie Zanfino; and his sister Muriel Cordes.



Bob is survived by his daughter, Dr. Angelia Williams; sons-in-law, Thomas Williams, Roger Phillips, Jr., and Karl Felder; grandchildren, Robert Gottlich, Roger Phillips, III, Joshewa Phillips, Brittany Van Slyke, Hannah Littlejohn, Olivia Williams, and Jonathan Williams; 13 great-grandchildren; niece, Cordelia Cordes; cousins, Waynette Arms, Paula and Stan Willingham, and Gilbert Carman; and many friends and family members.



