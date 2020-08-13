Robert "Bob" Daniel, Jr., 94, of Amarillo died August 11, 2020.
Memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Seating is limited due to current restrictions. To view the Facebook Livestream, contact Kym Daniel for further instructions. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Bob was born August 24, 1925 to Robert and Myrtle Daniel on a family farm in Western Hale County. He graduated from Olton High School in 1943. Bob joined the United States Navy in 1944 and was honorably discharged in 1946 with 26 months of service and 19 months sea duty. He married Marie Sewell on June 23, 1946. Bob worked for SPS for 41 years until his retirement in 1987.
Bob is survived by 3 sons, Robert "Bob" Daniel, Jr. of Amarillo, Gary L. Daniel of Amarillo and Monte J. Daniel of Walfford; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
