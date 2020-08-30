1/1
Robert Dean "Bob" Ingels
1927 - 2020
Robert Dean "Bob" Ingels, 93, of Amarillo passed away on August 27, 2020.

Services will be held privately at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Bob was born June 26, 1927, in Allen, KS to Harry and Grace Ingels. He married Jean Gilbert on November 25, 1949, in Iola, KS. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Bob worked for the Amarillo Globe-News as a machinist specializing in intertypes and linotypes and retired in October 1989.

Bob was the beloved patriarch of the family. He enjoyed gathering his family for annual camping trips. He also began a "family business" of rental properties... his favorite hobby. But his favorite pastime was being with his family. Bob was a kind and generous man who never made an enemy. He will be missed tremendously by everyone that knew him.

He was preceded in death by three brothers; two sisters; a daughter-in-law, Dana Ingels; and great-grandson, Lorenzo David Parades.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jean Ingels; three sons, Steve and wife Marena, Dale, and David; a daughter, Debbie and husband Mike Dunavin; six grandchildren, April Tucker, Jarrod Dunavin, Branda Morales, Krisha Parades, Austin Ingels, and Gentry Ingels; thirteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Hazel Blair, of Kansas City, KS; and many other family members and friends.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
