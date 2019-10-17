Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Dean McAllister. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral Directors - Clarendon 212 South Sully Street P.O. Drawer 1090 Clarendon , TX 79226 (806)-874-3515 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Dean McAllister, 65, of Shamrock, Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his house, surrounded by many of his loved ones.



Memorial Graveside Service will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Shamrock Cemetery, Shamrock, with Cottie Tarbet, officiating.



Cremation and arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Shamrock.



Robert was born on November 28, 1953 in Kermit, Texas to Melvin "Mac" and Nellie Exum McAllister. He married Sae McAllister on February 14, 1977 in Shamrock, Texas. Robert met his loving wife of over 42 years while stationed in the United States Army in Seoul, South Korea. Together they raised two sons, Bradley and Jason.



Robert joined the United States Army in 1972 and was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas and Seoul, South Korea. Upon leaving the Army in 1978, Robert worked for El Paso Natural Gas for over 20 years until his early retirement in 1994. He was a dedicated Veteran and enjoyed working outdoors while farming and ranching at his farm south of Shamrock. He was proud of all his grandkids and recently enjoyed the honor of commissioning his grandson, Garrett, into the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.



Robert is preceded in death by his father, Melvin, and mother, Nellie Exum McAllister. Robert is survived by his wife, Sae McAllister; two sons, Brad McAllister of Shamrock, Texas and Jason McAllister and wife, Laura, of Lubbock, Texas; four grandchildren, Garrett, Maddyson, Aspen, and Kaybree McAllister; one brother, Michael McAllister of Canyon, Texas, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Thank you to Accolade Home Health for your wonderful love and care. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .





Robert Dean McAllister, 65, of Shamrock, Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his house, surrounded by many of his loved ones.Memorial Graveside Service will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Shamrock Cemetery, Shamrock, with Cottie Tarbet, officiating.Cremation and arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Shamrock.Robert was born on November 28, 1953 in Kermit, Texas to Melvin "Mac" and Nellie Exum McAllister. He married Sae McAllister on February 14, 1977 in Shamrock, Texas. Robert met his loving wife of over 42 years while stationed in the United States Army in Seoul, South Korea. Together they raised two sons, Bradley and Jason.Robert joined the United States Army in 1972 and was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas and Seoul, South Korea. Upon leaving the Army in 1978, Robert worked for El Paso Natural Gas for over 20 years until his early retirement in 1994. He was a dedicated Veteran and enjoyed working outdoors while farming and ranching at his farm south of Shamrock. He was proud of all his grandkids and recently enjoyed the honor of commissioning his grandson, Garrett, into the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.Robert is preceded in death by his father, Melvin, and mother, Nellie Exum McAllister. Robert is survived by his wife, Sae McAllister; two sons, Brad McAllister of Shamrock, Texas and Jason McAllister and wife, Laura, of Lubbock, Texas; four grandchildren, Garrett, Maddyson, Aspen, and Kaybree McAllister; one brother, Michael McAllister of Canyon, Texas, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.Thank you to Accolade Home Health for your wonderful love and care. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations