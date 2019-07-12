Robert Douglas "Bobby" Smith, 68, of Spearman died July 9, 2019. Long time Spearman resident, Robert Douglas Smith, 68 years, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Spearman, Texas. Funeral Services will be conducted at the First United Methodist Church in Spearman on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00 P. M. with Rev. Jay Gage officiating and Rev. Wesley Holland assisting. Graveside services will be at Hansford Cemetery immediately following. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Spearman, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Spearman
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 12 to July 13, 2019