Robert Duggan, 80, of Amarillo died November 24, 2020. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at New Life Restoration Center 1508 Whittier St, Hereford, TX 79045. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo



