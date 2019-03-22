Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. "Bob" Barfield. View Sign

Robert E. "Bob" Barfield 89, of Amarillo, died Monday, March 19, 2019 in Amarillo.



Graveside services will be 4 pm Monday, at Memorial Park Cemetery with Mark Schley of St. Mark's Anglican Church, officiating. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.



Bob was born Aug. 8, 1929 in Lorane, GA, to Henry Lee and Minnie Daniel Barfield. He was raised in Lorane and Macon, GA. He graduated from Mercer University with both an A.B. and Llb.



Bob served in the Army from 1953 to 1955, beginning during peace talks of the Korean War.



He practiced law in Macon, GA, Lubbock and Amarillo from 1955 until 2009, with a two year interval in the stock brokerage business from 1969 to 1971. Bob was fond of saying he had "practiced law for fifty years and was going to keep practicing until he got it right". He was a regular attender, vestry member and lay reader at several Episcopal and Anglican churches. He was a member of St. Mark's Anglican Church at the time of his death.



He married Marian Bradley in 1954. They had three children. Ellen Elizabeth, Susan and Robert, Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Robert, Jr.



He is survived by two daughters, Ellen Elizabeth of Baltimore, MD and Susan B. Keophila of Portsmouth, VA; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.





