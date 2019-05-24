Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Clark M.D. III. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral Directors - Clarendon 212 South Sully Street P.O. Drawer 1090 Clarendon , TX 79226 (806)-874-3515 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert E. Clark, III, M.D., 65, of Memphis died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Lubbock.



Memorial Services will be 3:00 PM Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Robertson Funeral Directors Heritage Chapel in Memphis with Rev. Daniel Downey, officiating.



Cremation & Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Memphis.



Robert E. Clark, III, M.D. (Bob) was born in Dallas, Texas to Robert E. Clark, Jr., M.D. and Martha Lois (Marty) Uebersetzig Clark on October 29, 1953 and subsequently moved to Memphis, Texas in 1954. He graduated with honors from Memphis High School in 1972. Bob attended Baylor University where he was a member of the Baylor Bear Band, graduating in 1976, after which he went to medical school at the University of Texas Medical School in Galveston. He was second in his graduating class. Bob did his residency in Dallas, Texas. He was a general surgeon in Hereford before moving to Memphis in 1999 and opening his clinic as a general practitioner.



Bob married Martha Anita Graston on December 17, 1988, with whom he celebrated his 30th anniversary this past December.



Bob had many hobbies in his spare time, the love of which he shared with many of his friends. He enjoyed hunting, target practicing, electronics and computers, salt-water aquariums, building and flying RC planes, creating stained glass art, and was a voracious reader. He loved animals, having birds, cats, and dogs over the years. Bob was a member of the First Baptist Church of Memphis. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.



Bob is survived by his wife, Martha, of the home; a stepson Wesley Bolin of College Station, Texas; three brothers, David and his wife Christi of Jacksonville, Texas; James of Memphis, Texas, and Richard and his wife Nadia of Spring, Texas; and one sister, Martha Britton and husband Jerry of The Woodlands, Texas. He is also survived by thirteen nieces and nephews: Lauren, Patrick, Sofia, and Aleksandra Clark of Spring, Texas; Colin Clark of Memphis, Texas; Robert Britton of Dallas, Texas; Christopher Clark of Tyler, Texas; Jonathan Clark of Belton, Texas; Preston Clark of Saint Paul, Minnesota; Karla Franklin of Weatherford, Texas; Jessica Burns of Dallas; Bryan Clark of Amarillo; and Christina Clark of Irving.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Robert E. Clark, Jr. and Martha Lois Clark; and a brother, Gilbert William (Billy) Clark.



In Lieu of Flowers, the family suggest memorials be sent to the Preservation Foundation of Memphis / PO Box 295 / Memphis, TX 79245.



Sign the online guestbook at





Robert E. Clark, III, M.D., 65, of Memphis died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Lubbock.Memorial Services will be 3:00 PM Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Robertson Funeral Directors Heritage Chapel in Memphis with Rev. Daniel Downey, officiating.Cremation & Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Memphis.Robert E. Clark, III, M.D. (Bob) was born in Dallas, Texas to Robert E. Clark, Jr., M.D. and Martha Lois (Marty) Uebersetzig Clark on October 29, 1953 and subsequently moved to Memphis, Texas in 1954. He graduated with honors from Memphis High School in 1972. Bob attended Baylor University where he was a member of the Baylor Bear Band, graduating in 1976, after which he went to medical school at the University of Texas Medical School in Galveston. He was second in his graduating class. Bob did his residency in Dallas, Texas. He was a general surgeon in Hereford before moving to Memphis in 1999 and opening his clinic as a general practitioner.Bob married Martha Anita Graston on December 17, 1988, with whom he celebrated his 30th anniversary this past December.Bob had many hobbies in his spare time, the love of which he shared with many of his friends. He enjoyed hunting, target practicing, electronics and computers, salt-water aquariums, building and flying RC planes, creating stained glass art, and was a voracious reader. He loved animals, having birds, cats, and dogs over the years. Bob was a member of the First Baptist Church of Memphis. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.Bob is survived by his wife, Martha, of the home; a stepson Wesley Bolin of College Station, Texas; three brothers, David and his wife Christi of Jacksonville, Texas; James of Memphis, Texas, and Richard and his wife Nadia of Spring, Texas; and one sister, Martha Britton and husband Jerry of The Woodlands, Texas. He is also survived by thirteen nieces and nephews: Lauren, Patrick, Sofia, and Aleksandra Clark of Spring, Texas; Colin Clark of Memphis, Texas; Robert Britton of Dallas, Texas; Christopher Clark of Tyler, Texas; Jonathan Clark of Belton, Texas; Preston Clark of Saint Paul, Minnesota; Karla Franklin of Weatherford, Texas; Jessica Burns of Dallas; Bryan Clark of Amarillo; and Christina Clark of Irving.He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Robert E. Clark, Jr. and Martha Lois Clark; and a brother, Gilbert William (Billy) Clark.In Lieu of Flowers, the family suggest memorials be sent to the Preservation Foundation of Memphis / PO Box 295 / Memphis, TX 79245.Sign the online guestbook at www.robertsonfuneral.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 24 to May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close