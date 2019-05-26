Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Edward "Bobby" Steele. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby Steele died on Friday, May 24th, in Amarillo, Texas, from complications from COPD at age 65. He



was born in Amarillo on April 2, 1954 at St. Anthony's Hospital. A 1972 graduate of Tascosa High School,



Bobby continued his education at West Texas State University. He graduated in 1976 with a Bachelor of



Science Degree in Mathematics. While working as a teaching assistant at WT, he achieved a Master of



Science Degree in Mathematics. It was during this time that Bobby met Paula Dillavou, who was also a



student. They married at the Joseph A. Hill Chapel on the WT Campus on June 12, 1981. Bobby and



Paula spent a good part of their 38 years of marriage traveling the world together. They were also very



involved in local civic activities which included the Amarillo Symphony, Lone Star Ballet and Amarillo



Botanical Gardens.



He was a mainstay in the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department's slow-pitch softball and basketball



programs for over four decades, competing under the Shakey's Pizza sponsor label during much of that



period. Bobby was a pioneer in the structured settlement annuity industry since 1978. He began the



program at Western National Life Insurance Company in Amarillo, one of the first life insurance



companies to specialize in issuing structured settlement annuities, culminating with the company being



a dominant market leader for most of the 2000s. It is an industry populated by marvelous individuals



which he loved, and he was beloved in return. He spearheaded the unit through four acquisitions before



the company was ultimately acquired by AIG in August 2001.



He was a Founding Member of the National Structured Settlements Trade Association (NSSTA) in



Washington, DC in 1985. It is a trade association which represents nearly 1,200 licensed consultants,



attorneys, insurance companies, and other professionals who work with personal injury accident



survivors and their dependents in litigation settlements to position their financial recoveries. Bobby



served on the organization's Board of Directors.



In addition, he has served as an expert witness by providing annuity testimony at legal trials for more



than thirty years throughout the United States. His experience in the structured settlement industry,



along with his mathematics education and actuarial experience, uniquely qualified him to serve in the



role of an annuitist.



Bobby and Paula were members of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by



his parents, Roy and Mary Steele. He is survived by his wife, Paula, his sisters, Sister Mary Ana Steele of



St. Francis in Panhandle, Texas and Cindy (Steve) Steele Lopez of Houston, a brother J.P. (Robin) and a



niece and nephew, Lauren Steele and Ryan Steele of Amarillo.



A Rosary service will be held on Tuesday, May 28th, at 6:00pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic



Church follow by a funeral ceremony the following morning at 10:00am, at St. Thomas as well.



Memorials may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church or to the Lone Star Ballet of



Amarillo.





Bobby Steele died on Friday, May 24th, in Amarillo, Texas, from complications from COPD at age 65. Hewas born in Amarillo on April 2, 1954 at St. Anthony's Hospital. A 1972 graduate of Tascosa High School,Bobby continued his education at West Texas State University. He graduated in 1976 with a Bachelor ofScience Degree in Mathematics. While working as a teaching assistant at WT, he achieved a Master ofScience Degree in Mathematics. It was during this time that Bobby met Paula Dillavou, who was also astudent. They married at the Joseph A. Hill Chapel on the WT Campus on June 12, 1981. Bobby andPaula spent a good part of their 38 years of marriage traveling the world together. They were also veryinvolved in local civic activities which included the Amarillo Symphony, Lone Star Ballet and AmarilloBotanical Gardens.He was a mainstay in the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department's slow-pitch softball and basketballprograms for over four decades, competing under the Shakey's Pizza sponsor label during much of thatperiod. Bobby was a pioneer in the structured settlement annuity industry since 1978. He began theprogram at Western National Life Insurance Company in Amarillo, one of the first life insurancecompanies to specialize in issuing structured settlement annuities, culminating with the company beinga dominant market leader for most of the 2000s. It is an industry populated by marvelous individualswhich he loved, and he was beloved in return. He spearheaded the unit through four acquisitions beforethe company was ultimately acquired by AIG in August 2001.He was a Founding Member of the National Structured Settlements Trade Association (NSSTA) inWashington, DC in 1985. It is a trade association which represents nearly 1,200 licensed consultants,attorneys, insurance companies, and other professionals who work with personal injury accidentsurvivors and their dependents in litigation settlements to position their financial recoveries. Bobbyserved on the organization's Board of Directors.In addition, he has served as an expert witness by providing annuity testimony at legal trials for morethan thirty years throughout the United States. His experience in the structured settlement industry,along with his mathematics education and actuarial experience, uniquely qualified him to serve in therole of an annuitist.Bobby and Paula were members of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. He is preceded in death byhis parents, Roy and Mary Steele. He is survived by his wife, Paula, his sisters, Sister Mary Ana Steele ofSt. Francis in Panhandle, Texas and Cindy (Steve) Steele Lopez of Houston, a brother J.P. (Robin) and aniece and nephew, Lauren Steele and Ryan Steele of Amarillo.A Rosary service will be held on Tuesday, May 28th, at 6:00pm at St. Thomas the Apostle CatholicChurch follow by a funeral ceremony the following morning at 10:00am, at St. Thomas as well.Memorials may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church or to the Lone Star Ballet ofAmarillo. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 26 to May 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close