Service Information Sanders Funeral Home 1420 Main St Lubbock , TX 79401 (806)-763-6433 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Sanders Funeral Home 1420 Main St Lubbock , TX 79401 Rosary 7:00 PM Sanders Funeral Home 1420 Main St Lubbock , TX 79401 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church 108th and Indiana Avenue Burial 2:00 PM Memory Gardens Cemetery Amarillo , TX Obituary

Robert Eugene (Bob) Raef went home to be with his Lord & Savior on December 10, 2019 after a long battle with an incurable Degenerative Axanol Polyneuropathy. He was born 10-31-1940 to Edgar W. and Blanchie Raef in Amarillo, Texas. He was a lifelong Catholic and proud member of both 3rd degree and 4th degree Knights of Columbus. He served 6 years in the Army National Guard. After graduation from Palo Duro High School in Amarillo, he graduated from West Texas State University with both a Bachelors and Masters Degree.



Bob was a Certified Public Accountant by profession. He was a big-hearted man who loved and lived life large. In his younger years, he raced cars and motorcycles on a dirt track. In following years, he was a pilot and enjoyed whizzing around in his Beechcraft Bonanza because his Cessna was too slow. He loved NASCAR, hunting, dancing, and his family and friends. Bob was fun loving, defender of the underdog until his last day, and looked for ways to make things better for the next guy. In his older years, he enjoyed his motorhome and was a member of the GMC Motorhome Club.



Bob is survived by his loving wife Patsy of Lubbock, 4 children, Robert Raef, Jr. and wife Mina of Amarillo, Aneta Younger and husband Jim of Amarillo, Dana McBee and husband Daron of Angel Fire, NM, Crystal Freeman and husband Chad of Tyler, Tx. 6 grandchildren, Tyce Younger, Zachary Younger, Deziree McBee, Daylon McBee, Xaine Freeman, Avonli Freeman, 1 great grandchild, Kashlyn Younger, 1 sister Jacque Willburn and brother, Glenn Raef and much loved extended family. He was preceeded in death by 1 sister, Joyce Shank, 1 brother, Leonard Raef, and his parents.



Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a rosary to follow at Sanders Funeral Home. Mass will be conducted at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church on 108th and Indiana Avenue. Burial will follow at the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Amarillo at 2:00 PM.

