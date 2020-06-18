Robert Everett Cotton
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Everett Cotton, M.D., 85, of Amarillo, TX died June 15, 2020.

Services will be at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020, in the Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Robert was born July 14, 1934, in Vega, TX to Robert and Edith Cotton. He devoted his life career to healing and caring for the community through his family medical practice; and served his country in the Army. On December 22, 1953, Robert married Jimmie Nell Parker in Vega, TX. Robert was a Christian and dedicated his heart to the Lord throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jimmie, and brother, Don Cotton, who passed in 1966.

Survivors include his sons, Randy Cotton and wife Kristal of Midland, TX, and Greg Cotton of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Pam Bryant and husband Bill of Amarillo, TX; grandchildren, Jonathan Cotton and wife Cassey, Christian Cotton and wife Meghan, Robert Cotton, Paige Tills and husband Zack, Will Bryant and wife Katie, and Cassidy Cotton; great-grandchildren, Caroline, Will, Olivia, Wyatt, and Annie.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved