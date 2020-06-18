Robert Everett Cotton, M.D., 85, of Amarillo, TX died June 15, 2020.
Services will be at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020, in the Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Robert was born July 14, 1934, in Vega, TX to Robert and Edith Cotton. He devoted his life career to healing and caring for the community through his family medical practice; and served his country in the Army. On December 22, 1953, Robert married Jimmie Nell Parker in Vega, TX. Robert was a Christian and dedicated his heart to the Lord throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jimmie, and brother, Don Cotton, who passed in 1966.
Survivors include his sons, Randy Cotton and wife Kristal of Midland, TX, and Greg Cotton of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Pam Bryant and husband Bill of Amarillo, TX; grandchildren, Jonathan Cotton and wife Cassey, Christian Cotton and wife Meghan, Robert Cotton, Paige Tills and husband Zack, Will Bryant and wife Katie, and Cassidy Cotton; great-grandchildren, Caroline, Will, Olivia, Wyatt, and Annie.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.