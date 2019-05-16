Robert Foster, 75, of Amarillo died May 13, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, May 17, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Kevin Oakly officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Robert was born on October 25, 1943 in Idabel, Oklahoma to Melvin and Nellie Foster. He served in Vietnam for 8 months and was in the United States Army. He married Freda Mae Foster on May 23, 1964. Robert was the owner of Tascosa Service Center, was an avid drag racer, and was a member of the Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Freda Mae Foster.
He is survived by his daughters, Pamela Blackwood, and Sheila Foster; sons, Franklin Foster and wife Tamara, and Bobby Foster and his wife Brenda; grandchildren, Sara, Ashley, Kimberely, Corey, Amber, Braxton, and Brayton; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 16 to May 17, 2019