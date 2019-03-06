Robert "Darrell" Hadley, 68, of Amarillo, died Friday, March 1, 2019. Graveside inurnment services will be 10:00 am Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 14200 I-27. Darrell was born December 28, 1950 in Amarillo to Robert and Joyce Hadley. He graduated from Caprock High School. He completed cosmetology school in Amarillo, before moving to Orange County, California in 1978. He worked as a hair stylist for Nieman Marcus Salon in Newport Beach, California. He met Mike McGann while living there. The two moved back to Amarillo in 1993. Together, they owned and operated Hadley Botanicals. They married in 2014 in Las Vegas. Darrell loved to be in the sun. He enjoyed a good hot day. He adored animals, and enjoyed working with plants and flowers. It was noted that he never swore. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his partner of 40 years, Mike McGann; four brothers, Ronnie Hadley and wife Patty, David Hadley and wife Debbie, Eddie Tucker, and T.C. Tucker and wife Carol; and several nieces and nephews. The family suggests memorials be made to any First Responders entity, or a .
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019