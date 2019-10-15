Robert Irwin Hibbs Sr. (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Irwin Hibbs Sr..
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert Irwin Hibbs, Sr., 87, of Amarillo died Oct. 11, 2019.

Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Bell Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery.

Survivors include his children, Tracey Wynne' Hibbs, Robert Irwin Hibbs, Jr., and Douglas Bain Hibbs; a sister, Karleen Conner; four grandchildren; and extended family.

The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 P.M., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

For full obituary details go to www.boxwellbrothers.com.

logo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.