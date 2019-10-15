Robert Irwin Hibbs, Sr., 87, of Amarillo died Oct. 11, 2019.
Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Bell Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery.
Survivors include his children, Tracey Wynne' Hibbs, Robert Irwin Hibbs, Jr., and Douglas Bain Hibbs; a sister, Karleen Conner; four grandchildren; and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 P.M., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
For full obituary details go to www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019