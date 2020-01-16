Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 19, 1934. He waited patiently in the Foundling Home until June 5, 1936 when Hazel and Joseph B. Davis chose him as their son, Robert Joseph Davis. Bob died January 12th , 2020, after a long battle with renal failure. He donated his body to Texas Tech Medical School. Celebration of Life service will be at Polk Street Methodist Church on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM. conducted by Reverend Kevin Deckard.



Bob was predeceased by his parents; son Robert Kirk Davis and cousin Dr. Ethelynn Davis; mentor and best friend Dr. Jordan Grooms. He is survived by his wife Rose Ann; sister Bette Salinas and husband Jim; his sister-in-law Jean Gaut, of Amarillo; sons Joseph Todd Davis and wife Mary, of Marana, Arizona, and Paul Craig Davis Sr and wife Amonda, of Amarillo. Grandchildren, Joseph and wife Sasha, Jacob, Jarrett and fiance Taryn, Craig Jr, and Claire Ann Darlin Davis. Great grandchildren Lillianna and Joseph Edward "Jed" Davis. As well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Bob came to Amarillo in 1947 with his parents from Coleraine, Minnesota, and became a member of Polk Street Methodist Church. In 1952, he graduated from Amarillo High School and sang in various school operettas and musicals. Bob and Rose Ann Conty met on the first day of their freshman year in the Amarillo College library. They were to celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary on February 11, 2020.



Bob received a BS in Biology at West Texas University.



He served on ALT, TCC, and the Downtown Kiwanas club committees. He performed in many ALT productions. He helped establish Friendship House a shelter for homeless mental patients.



Bob & Dean Kelley MC'd Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Breakfasts for 14 years.



He worked at PSMC as Business Manager, GD Searle, Administrative Assistant to Congressman Jack Hightower. After retirement he found joy in substitute teaching and was fondly known as the "singing sub" at AHS & THS. He served on numerous city boards throughout his lifetime



Bob was a voracious reader, loved music and would sing at the drop of a hat. He enjoyed playing golf and loved to travel. Cruises were his favorite. He took great pride in his Pendaries, NM home. He adored taking his grandchildren on trips.



Memorial contributions may be made to Heal the City, 609 S. Carolina St, Amarillo, TX 79106 or Polk Street Methodist Church Music Department.

