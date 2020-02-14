Robert J. "Bob" Mulkey, 85, died at his home in Panhandle, on February 5, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15 in First United Methodist Church of Panhandle Texas with the Rev. LaQuita Jones, pastor, and the Rev. John Wagoner officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd, Amarillo.
Bob was born January 20, 1935 in Orlando, Florida to William and Mittie Mulkey. He and Louise Harrell were married in Groom on October 24, 1962. He worked at Pantex for 31 years. He is survived by
his wife, Louise; his children, Sara-Allyson and Steven Hightower, Matthew Mulkey, and Jeremy and Mande Mulkey; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be sent either to First United Methodist Church, or Carson County Square House Museum.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020